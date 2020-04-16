Facing up to the times

-
In keeping with the coronaviral times, a Dandenong fashion retailer has unveiled a range of flamboyant face masks.
Taxi Designs has launched its re-useable fashion statements in flamingo, animal print and polka dot designs.
Each costs $5.
Seeing the growing need for affordable masks, manager Connie Styllianou climbed on the store’s sewing machine.
“Of course I had to make sure they had a fashion twist to them.”
With little sewing experience, Ms Styllianou had little luck trying to repair the sewing machine. A customer stepped in and gifted their own little-used machine.
“After that I started sewing masks every night.
“It has given me a new sense of purpose in these troubled times and it feels good to provide a product that the community really needs.”
The masks are available at Taxi Designs, Level 3 at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Details: 9792 4105.