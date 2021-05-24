Space for a bright future

-

A candidate astronaut for the Mars One space-colony landed in Springvale for the opening day of Forever Fest on 22 May.

Dianne McGrath is the ambassador for City of Greater Dandenong’s nine-day climate-change and sustainability festival.

She will appear on each day via ZOOM during the festival, which is staged both on-site and online.

Ms McGrath was ranked in the top-10 candidates – out of 200,000 applicants – for the proposed one-way trip to settle Mars.

At the launch at Springvale Community Hub, there were also onsite activities such as pre-loved clothes swaps, zero-waste cooking classes and a workshop on building a bee hotel.

Athol Road Primary School also held a marquee, and the proposed Maralinga Community Garden was promoted by organisers.

The festival features feature key speakers including ABC’s War on Waste executive producer Jodi Boylan, celebrity chef Alice Zaslavsky, Sustainability Collective founder Charlotte Connell and ClimateForce founder Barney Swan.

Each day of the festival, Mr Swan will plant 100 trees in the Daintree rainforest in north Queensland.

The 900 trees help protect biodiversity and reduce run-off to the Great Barrier Reef.

The Forever Fest continues until 30 May. Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/forever-fest