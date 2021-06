-

Dignitaries cut the ribbon at the opening of Hazara Trade Shop in Springvale on 21 May.

Co-owners Isa Zarkari and Irfan Mohammadi hosted the ceremony at the new saleshouse of construction tools and materials.

Among those at the launch was Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti and Australia’s first Afghan female council election candidate Zahra Haydar Big from Shepparton.

Migration agent Hayat Rahimi, as well as Hossein Danish and local business representatives were also present.