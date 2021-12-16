New Years’ fireworks return

New Years’ Eve fireworks are returning in a blaze of glory to Dandenong.

The fireworks explode at 9pm on 31 December at Dandenong Park.

In the lead-up there will be light music and roving performers, with a fireworks countdown conducted on the Stan Prior Stage.

Spectators are invited to bring their own picnic or graze from food stalls. Alcohol is not permitted.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the family-friendly event traditionally attracted thousands.

“So I’m glad we’re hosting it again.”

He said it follows the council spending $210,000 on lavish Christmas decorations, including a giant Christmas tree in Springvale.

The free event runs from 7.30pm-9.15pm on Friday 31 December at Dandenong Park, Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.