Neighbourhood Watch

Join police and Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong for a coffee and chat. Alarms and anti-theft screws for number plates available.

– 10am-11am Tuesday 15 February at Dandenong Plaza shopping centre. Details: Dawn, 0407 325 030

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning. Join us each Monday, either via Zoom or in person, as we practise the art of Awareness Meditation. No experience is necessary. Covid-safe protocols in place.

– 2.30pm-3.30pm Mondays at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Followed by a 3.30pm cuppa. Suggested donation: gold coin.Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Outdoor cinema

Springvale Community Hub hosts the return of Council’s free Open Air Movies program from 12 February. There will be some seating available at the Hub, however patrons are encouraged to bring a rug or fold up chair and picnic to enjoy. Under Covid safe guidelines, shared surfaces will be deep cleaned thoroughly and hand sanitiser will be available.

– The next screenings are Fantastic Mr Fox, Friday 18 February, 7pm and Big, Friday 25 February, 7pm.

Hallam Red Cross

The first meeting of Hallam Red Cross for 2022 is set for 15 February. To attend, all persons must by double-vaccinated, wear masks and check in by QR code.

– Tuesday 15 February, 1pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Keys Road Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Dinner with a View

Federal MP Julian Hill will be guest speaker at the next dinner meeting of Dandenong Evening VIEW Club. The club supports the SMITH FAMILY’s Learning for Life program.

New Members and guests are very welcome. Bookings essential.

– Tuesday 1 March, 7pm at Dandenong RSL, 44-50 Clow Street Dandenong. Details: Brigitte, 9795 1222.