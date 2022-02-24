Move for the better

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors seem to be catching the running bug.

Deputy mayor Eden Foster was the first local pollie to join 40 or so other runners, joggers and walkers in the 5-kilometre Parkrun, which starts 7.45am each Saturday at Dandenong Park.

At a 14 February council meeting, she urged other councillors it was a “fantastic way to meet new people”.

“You do not have to run the whole way.

“I walked most of it and was pretty sore afterwards but that is a testament to my lack of fitness so I will be doing that a bit more often.”

Mayor Jim Memeti and councillor Rhonda Garad joined Cr Foster for the following Saturday, with the mayor committing himself as a run regular.

Cr Memeti said he did a mix of jogging and walking over the 40-minute trip. But like many in Greater Dandenong, he needed to get more physically active.

“I felt quite good. I’ve said that on one Saturday we need to make a big ‘CGD’ (City of Greater Dandenong) effort and get more councillors, executives and staff who are interested.

“It’s good for our health and the Dandenong Park course is wonderful. It’s one of the best parks in the region.

“I strongly encourage people to ‘make a move’.”

According to the council’s Make Your Move physical-activity strategy 2020-’30, more than half of Greater Dandenong residents are not doing the recommended 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous daily exercise.

It identified the cost of taking part in organised sport as one of the barriers.

However, the beauty of the Parkrun – now celebrating its second anniversary and 1500th runner – is that it’s free.

Event director Knowles Tivendale is one of about a dozen regular volunteers who stage the event.

And he’s among a wide variety of entrants – young families, seniors in their 80’s and 90’s.

“No one cares what you’re wearing, no one cares what time you run. It’s a very supportive atmosphere.

“You’re a bit puffed when you finish. But once your breathing gets back to normal and your heart rate comes down again, you feel great. It’s a good start to the weekend.

Mr Tivendale said marking that Saturday morning in his calendar each week helps him to keep motivated to run.

Also he’s befriended many other runners, one who unbeknownst to him was his neighbour from across the street.

“There’s so many factors that are positive – it’s building healthier, stronger communities who are helping each other.”

The events are on Saturdays 7.45am at Dandenong Park, corner of Pultney and Wilson Street. After each event, the participants meet up for coffee and breakfast in the nearby cafe strip.

Volunteers are also required on the day. Entry is free.

Details: parkrun.com.au/Dandenong