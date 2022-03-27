Centre of learning

Get a taste of affordable courses in wood crafting, gardening, computer, cooking and hospitality at Dandenong Community Learning Centre.

Woodwork co-ordinator Ian Wilshusen says its workshop is well equipped with a CNC machine (for computer-controlled wood carving), a 3D printer as well as array of hand and specialist tools.

There’s everything you need to make wooden toys, make furniture or restore furniture.

The DCLC’s 10-week wood crafts course can be used as a “taster” ahead of committing to TAFE studies, or as an upskilling opportunity to help get work, Mr Wilshusen said.

The same can be said for the centre’s array of cooking, food preparation and hospitality courses.

In the back yard, the DCLC community garden also has an abundance of in-ground plots and raised beds available for $5 a term.

Currently, it’s being restored during weekly working bees after gardeners took an enforced two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions.

Computer courses are available for beginners and intermediate users, covering skills such as Microsoft Office, email and internet.

Multilingual teachers also take English-as-a-second language conversation, reading and writing courses.

Subsidies are available for eligible students.

Concession and Health Care card holders can access unlimited courses for $50 a year, plus $25 material fees for woodwork, hospitality and cooking.

Dandenong Community Learning Centre is open weekdays at 34 King Street, Dandenong. Details: admin@dandenongclc.org.au or 9792 5298.