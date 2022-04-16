Community Garden open day

The new Maralinga Community Garden is taking shape, with its Biofilta cubes planted with vegetable seedlings. Pop in and find out more at an upcoming informal open day.

– Thursday 21 April 10am-11am and 4.30pm-5.30pm at Chandler Road Reserve, Keysborough. Details: Maralinga Community Garden’s Facebook page.

xxx

Lantern festival concert

Australian Chinese Band presents multicultural celebration with Chinese, English, Indonesian and ‘popular Aussie’ songs using Chinese musical instruments. Also features Indian dances, Teochew classical songs, Afghan performances. Special guests from 7 Melody Indoor Band and Lantern Riddles.

– Saturday 23 April, 10.30am-12.30pm at The Castle, Hemmings Park, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong. Details: Kim Tai, 0419 519 187 or kimctai@hotmail.com. Free admission.

Xxxx

Interfaith breakfast

City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network hosts a breakfast with guest speaker Nyadol Nyuen on the topic of ‘Taking Stock Of What Life Is Missing: The Conversational Nature of Reality’. The free event celebrates United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week.

– Saturday 7 May, 7am-9am at the Supper Room, Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road. Registrations essential by 29 April on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com.au/o/interfaith-network-city-of-greater-dandenong-39399417773

xxx

xxxx

Skateboarding classes

Join a Skateboarding Masterclass, run in conjunction with Shredability, at the world-class Noble Park Skate Park. Bring your own skateboard and helmet, or skateboards will be provided for those who don’t have one. Classes for beginners as well as for experienced skate park skateboarders. Funded by the State Government through the Noble Park Revitalisation Board.

– 21 April-12 May at Noble Park Skate Park, Ross Reserve. Free. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/skateboarding-masterclasses

xxxx

Yoga sessions

A six-week yoga program will run in conjunction with the YMCA at the Noble Park Community Centre. Participants at the twice-weekly Keep Calm and Yoga sessions will receive a start-up kit which includes a yoga mat, sweat towel and drink bottle. Funded by the State Government through the Noble Park Revitalisation Board.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays starting 26 April at 6pm at the Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/keep-calm-and-yoga