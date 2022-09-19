Tours of learning

Greater Dandenong’s spiritual diversity is on show during public tours of places of worship in October and December.

The Interfaith Network of Greater Dandenong tours include being welcomed by leaders and members of each faith.

“These tours provide an opportunity to see the diversity within the local area, focusing on the religious and faith dimension of multiculturalism,” IFN executive officer Helen Heath said.

“They also provide an opportunity to be welcomed by a leader or member of each faith, to learn from them something of their belief, practices and community here in Australia.”

On October 12, the tour visits a Greek Orthodox church, a Jewish synagogue, a Buddhist temple and a Hindu (Hare Krishna) temple where a vegetarian lunch is provided for a donation.

On 14 December, an Islamic mosque, a Sikh gurdwara, a German Lutheran church and a Taoist temple are visited.

Tours depart 8.45am from 39 Clow Street, Dandenong and return at 3pm.

To book, payments of $25 per person must be received at least a week before the tour date.

Details: Stacey Odwazny, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.