When the going gets hot

Updating your home’s backyard exterior into a poolside paradise, or a divine outdoor dining area that you won’t want to leave this summer can be simple with a mini makeover and a lick of paint.

Dulux colour expert Andrea Lucena-Orr says using lashings of pastels like salmon pinks and mint greens against core exterior neutrals – crisp whites, concrete greys and natural stone – can add a sense of playfulness and visual delight, and will have you feeling like you’ve been transported to an exotic tropical destination.

“When it comes to introducing colour into your backyard spaces, it pays to be adventurous, challenging any preconceived notions you may have about what’s right and wrong in this space. Even a small quantity of an unexpected colour through a geometric pattern on a retainer wall, or a vibrant accent wall in your pool house can make a bold statement,” Andrea says.

She advised using colours such as mint, dusty pinks combined with a vivid white in areas like the fence and pool house to create a striking backdrop – evoking a sense of modern glamour, fun and energy that can often be associated with being poolside at a luxury hotel.

“For a more nurturing, nature-inspired look, try pairing rich turquoise greens and deep blue-greys with warm whites, like Dulux Natural White, on your outdoor fireplace, dining area, furniture, or decorative accessories, such as mats and plant pots. These shades, while seemingly simple, will provide a sense of holiday-comfort we all crave in the summer months.”

Tackling a outdoor painting project like these can be completed in just one weekend – meaning you’ll still have plenty of time to host and toast this summer once the DIY makeover is complete.

Here are some painting tips and tricks to help you achieve these looks in your own home.

1: Sand all dressed timber.

2: For timber surfaces, fill nail holes with a flexible, exterior wood-filler.

3: Ensure filled/putty surface is sound by conducting an adhesion test.

4 Test the adhesion on all previously painted surfaces by cutting a small ‘X’ through the existing paint with a sharp blade, press cellulose tape firmly across the cut and then rip off the tape. If the paint comes off, it is unsound and should be removed.