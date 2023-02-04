Looking Back

100 years ago

1 February 1923

Our Town Hall

Both the exterior and the interior of the Dandenong Town Hall are urgently in need of renovation, and now that the councillors are in a spending mood they should move on this long-delayed matter of repairs and improvements to the Town Hall. The Institute rooms upstairs badly need attention, and the whole of the building requires painting and renovating, whilst more accommodation is necessary in the main hall. These are matters that might well call for a special report from the Town Hall committee of the Shire council, with recommendations for this much needed work to be put in hand as speedily as possible.

50 years ago

1 February 1973

Crime Drops

Crime in Dandenong and adjacent environs DROPPED by 3.5% last year on the figures for 1971, District Detective Chief Inspector G A DeVere, told the Journal yesterday. Commenting on a claim in another local newspaper that crime ROSE by 32% in the area controlled by the Dandenong Chief Inspector, DeVere said; “These are the true figures…. there were 3383 crimes in 1971 in the Dandenong CIB district of which we cleared 1441, a 42.5% achievement. “ In 1972 there were 3263 crimes, and our assessment of crime is from simple larceny through to murder and we cleared up 1636 (50.1% success). These official figures show that in fact, that crime dropped 3.5% in the past 12 months.”

20 years ago

3 February 2003

Dande facelift on way

Greater Dandenong mayor Paul Donovan expects work on the proposed $12m redevelopment of the Dandenong town hall will start by the middle of next year. He said the town hall would be the first of three multi-million-dollar projects, the others being the redevelopment of the former stockyard site and the Dandenong market. He expected the council would be calling for tenders in about six months. “The town hall project will be the first to be completed to kick start the revitalisation and beautification of Dandenong.” Cr Donovan said the State Government would contribute $5m to the town hall redevelopment turning it into a 510-seat performing arts centre.

5 years ago

5 February 2018

Final train passes by

The ground level tracks at Noble Park Railway Station have carried their final train. The last passenger train went through platform two at 12.48am on Tuesday 30 January. Noble Park’s Corrigan, Heatherton and Chandler roads level crossings will be gone by 15 February. Construction to elevate the rail and Noble Park Station is almost complete, including nearly 200 concrete beams and 83 piers. Focus has now turned to laying steel track and installing overhead wiring on the line. Buses will replace trains from Tuesday 30 January to Wednesday 14 February between Westall and Dandenong stations on the Cranbourne/Pakenham Lines. Acting project manager Zeljko Dobrilovic thanked the community for its co-operation and understanding during the works.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society