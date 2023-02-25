Looking Back

100 years ago

22 February 1923

Workers’ Compensation Act

Employers of labor throughout Victoria have been advised by the Chief Secretary’s department that the Act amending the Workers Compensation Act 1915, came into operation on 1st February. The liability of employers under the provisions of this Act will be increased from five hundred pounds to a maximum of six hundred pounds where death results to a worker as the result of injury, while in the event of disablement the amount of weekly compensation payable will be up to $2. Additions have been made to the schedule (which provides definite amounts of the loss of eyes, hands, feet, joints). The definition of “workers” is limited to employees whose renumeration does not exceed £350 a year, excluding out-workers, members of employer’s family living in his house. The penalty for noncompliance with the provisions of the Act is an amount not exceeding £2 in respect of each uninsured worker, and a further penalty not exceeding £1 for every week during which an employer fails to comply with the provisions regarding insurance.

50 years ago

27 February 1973

Dandenong’s centenary year got away to a colourful but dignified beginning at a colonial style dinner in the town hall last Friday. Almost 350 guests including the Governor, Sir Rohan Delacombe and Lady Delacombe turned the clock back 100 years in a setting of delightful gowns, top hats, tails and beards, photographs of the Dandenong of yesterday and flags and bunting. Hundreds of man-hours went into the organising and preparation of the dinner, the first of many functions and events to mark the city’s centenary of local government. The old-style menu again provided a reminder of yesteryear with Dandenong Black Fish (Whiting), Gippsland Venison (Beef) and Ma Dunbar’s plum pudding. Specially bottled wines labelled to commemorate the occasion completed the meal, served by 13 waitresses dressed to suit the occasion.

20 years ago

24 February 2003

Islam groups support bid

Springvale and Dandenong’s Islamic communities were given reassurances they could depend on Victoria Police last week as the lead up to a War in Iraq continues. The groups met at Dandenong Police Station to discuss ways to build on community partnerships. Assistant Commissioner Noel Ashby said the meeting aimed to send a clear message to Islamic communities that police understood their fears and concerns in the current world climate. Mr Ashby said many Islamic communities lived in the Dandenong and Springvale areas and police wanted to work in partnership with them to resolve any problems that many arise.

5 years ago

26 February 2018

Price of parking

Little India traders say parking meters are costing them customers. But Greater Dandenong Council says the Foster Street paid parking is helping to meter demand. Foster Street Traders Association president Shahid Syed said it came into effect about 18 months ago. “The customers are very very, very upset” he said. “They’re not accustomed to bringing money with them. We can’t give change for all of them. We have limited change.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society