Green is the new black

By Tanya Faulkner

A weekend all about reducing Dandenong’s carbon footprint was a hit amongst many.

Locals – young and old – swinging by the Dandenong market for their weekly shop, or just visiting, were treated to the sustainability festival hosted by Greater Dandenong Council.

The mission for the council was to provide educational opportunities in a fun and interactive way for people to learn about sustainability within their own homes, energy advice to save money, and things they can do to live greener.

Thousands of people turned up to try potting their own plants, learn what different plants can do for the local ecosystem, how to manage waste around the home, and lots of tips and tricks to make sustainable living easy.

Even the younger generations got behind the cause, with students from St Anthony’s School educating their peers and elders about the various types of recycling and how to do it at home.

A healthy snack was even on offer, with locals encouraged to make their own chocolate and banana bliss balls, and learn how to make the most of fresh produce for healthier living and ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Remedy Drinks were also on hand for a try of a kombucha under the heat of the day.

Whilst walking around the event, live entertainment was on offer from local artists, such as the Cauldron Band duo, kids were treated to brightly coloured face painting they wore proudly, and locals could grab a memorable snap with the event mascots Harry Habitat and Lily Litterbug.

Council representatives were scattered around the event, full of tips they use in their own lives that people can start doing today – such as composting fresh waste, using the correct bins for rubbish and recycling, or using public transport or carpooling instead of driving on your own to and from work.

Overall the day was a success, with several walking away with a new motivation to improve the Greater Dandenong environment – and some even scored their own veggie and herb seedling to grow at home and a reusable shopping bag for their next market shop.