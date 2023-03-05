Plaza preps for Ramadan

A pop-up crescent moon is set to be displayed in Dandenong Plaza during the month of Ramadan.

Retailers are also stocking up on essential products such as dates, pita bread, hummus, a variety of yoghurts, rice, cans of chickpeas, bottled water from Mecca, electronic clocks, plain clothing, middle eastern incense, and middle eastern perfumes ahead of the holy month.

Ramadan commences on the evening of Wednesday, 22 March until the evening of Thursday, 20 April.

It is known as the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims across Victoria, and the world, as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Dandenong Plaza centre manager Anne Johnson said this is an important holiday for the Greater Dandenong community.

“Retailers are gearing up for the Ramadan period with a wide variety of halal products on offer. We wish all our participating customers and retailers ‘Ramadan Muburak’,” she said.

The pop-up Crescent Moon Display will be located on Level 2, near Daiso from the start of Ramadan.

Customers can stop by the large Crescent Moon display to sit inside and take individual and family photos in recognition of Ramadan 2023 and share them on social media.

Retailers at Dandenong Plaza that offer Halal safe food and products include Coles, Dandenong Grocery Market, Dragon Pho, Fresh N Tasty, Green Village Poultry, Ivan’s International Deli, Kebab Gallery, Market Place, Market Place Halal Butcher, Modesty Collection, Nando’s, Sandwich Chefs, Schnitz, SWAT 75 and Woolworths.