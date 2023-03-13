Tropical loud and proud

Exotic tropical foods and culture were sizzling at Dandenong Market on Sunday 12 March.

Mauritius Independence Day celebrated the tiny Indian Ocean island with a program of sega music and dance as well as authentic flavours from popular trader La Caze Mama..

A packed crowd savoured food and culture blends African, south Asian and European influences, with the ‘dress code’ for the day described as “tropical loud”.

The event marked the anniversary of Mauritius’s independence from French colonial rule in 1968 and the formation of a republic in 1992.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS