Dancing in true harmony

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Doveton was teeming in rhythms from all corners of the world as part of a Harmony Day celebration.

About 300 dancers and musicians brought traditional costumes, moves and tunes with gusto to the event at John Pandazopoulos Hall on Tuesday 21 March.

It brought together seven multicultural community groups who meet separately at the hall each week.

Their backgrounds include Xinjiang province in China, the Philippines, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Hungary, Italy and South-East China.

“It was lovely to see people dancing and showing off to one another in colourful costumes,” the hall committee-of-management’s chair Brian Oates said.

“Everyone was thrilled with it all. Every year, it seems to be getting better and better.”

All the groups also shared a lunch spread of their best national foods.

After the jam-packed turnout in front of City of Casey officers, Mr Oates suggested Bunjil Place’s forecourt might be the ideal venue for future events.