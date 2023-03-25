Looking Back

100 years ago

22 March 1923

Duck Shooters’ ruse fails

Several sportsmen from Shepparton joined with a large number of others from different parts of Victoria in obtaining an aeroplane for the purpose of disturbing the wild duck at Lake Cooper, near Corop, on Sunday of last week. The birds, however, displayed greater intelligence than the shooters gave them credit for, as every time the aeroplane descended to a low level, they dived beneath the surface of the water. At last the venture was abandoned. It is stated that not a duck was shot.

50 years ago

20 March 1973

Two-Day Produce Market on way?

The city council was expected to discuss in committee last night (Monday) a report by the Town Clerk, Mr Cal Elliott. The Journal understands the lengthy report also recommends extensive redevelopment of the existing market site at the junction of Cleeland, Clow and McCrae Sts. Councillors are believed to have received Mr Elliott’s report last week. It follows a request by Councillor Barry Powell (North Ward) last year for a report on the feasibility of a two day market in Dandenong. Mr Bob Van Angeren the president of Dandenong Chamber of Commerce and Industry told the Journal yesterday: “Speaking personally I think the overall opinion of chamber members will be favourable to a two-day market although I would have preferred to see it operating on a Thursday rather than Friday.”

20 years ago

24 March 2003

Call for Calm

As the bombs fell on Baghdad last week, local leaders spoke out about Australia’s involvement in the Iraq conflict. While many opposed the action, they threw their support behind Australian troops and their families. Holt Labor MP Anthony Byrne said while he did not support Australia’s involvement in the war without the backing from the UN Security Council, his thoughts were with the troops and their families. “This is not the time to indulge in politics; this is the time to think about our troops and families of our troops. They have my unequivocal and full support”. Muslim communities expressed support and compassion for those caught up in the conflict.

5 years ago

26 March 2018

Supernatural Forces

Supernatural forces are rumoured to be behind the Drum Theatre clock chime ticking back into action. Power surges are an alternative explanation, but there are plenty of spooky stories about Dandenong’s old town hall to support the ghost theory. Theatre co-ordinator Cheryl Rush said it started chiming about Tuesday 6 March. “It’s very interesting that it chimes the right amount of chimes for the hour,” she said. But the bells ring out at odd times, like 4.25pm, 12.23pm and 6.24pm. Ms Rush explained that there were two separate mechanisms at play – one to control the clock hands and one the chime. “We’ve spent a lot of money to get them to work really well since the Drum reopened.” It chimed 117 times in a row when it was installed in 1934

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society