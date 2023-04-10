Full STEM ahead at Dandy High

Established in 1919, Dandenong High School is one of the oldest and most culturally diverse secondary schools in Victoria.

We are a co-educational setting from years 7-12, with an enrolment of approximately 1600 students.

The school is renowned, both nationally and internationally, for its unique House structure and state of the art facilities. These were designed to ensure a dynamic learning environment that fosters a student’s creativity and independence and ensures the development of a strong connection to their teachers and their peers.

Dandenong High School has an innovative approach to teaching and learning based on the principles of direct instruction, discovery and inquiry and has developed an evidence-based pedagogy that ensures excellence in every classroom.

In Years 7-9, students learn their core subjects with a team of teachers within their House, building positive relationships that develop their confidence.

Learning is personalised, technology-embedded and differentiated, to reach their potential.

The school also has an outstanding SEAL-accredited Accelerated and Enhanced Learning Program.

Our Senior Studies Program in years 10 -12 provides all students with a tailored individualised pathway, allowing an informed choice from an extensive range of opportunities. These include VCE, VCE-Vocational Major and the Victorian Pathways Certificate.

Strong links with tertiary institutions and community partners ensure our students build entrepreneurship and other 21st-century skills necessary for success once they leave school.

Our school is future-thinking with a comprehensive STEM program which includes core subjects in years 7-9, year 10 STEM Innovators and Robotics, and VCE offerings including computing science, systems engineering and software development.

We also offer a select-entry Design Engineering Academy for Year 9 students who undertake a range of specially designed STEM subjects including cyber security, computational thinking, data, analytics, and psychology of Artificial Intelligence.

In 2023 Dandenong High School opened a purpose-built state-of-the art and future-focused Design Centre, in which students will be immersed in STEM learning.

A strong wellbeing team supports students and their families and offers inclusive peer mentor and wellbeing programs throughout the year.

Dandenong High School also values student leadership and student agency and is committed to creating an environment where students are empowered to enact positive change.