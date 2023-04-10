Programmed for success

Lyndale Secondary College offers great advantages across a breadth of curriculum offerings.

There is provision for specialist learning areas and facilities, extensive staff professional development and a wide range of co-curricular programs.

These contribute to the fullest development of the student’s academic, cultural, artistic, social and sporting achievements, while maintaining a sense of belonging that is essential in all great schools.

Select Entry Accelerated Learning Program

Lyndale Secondary College is one of a small number of Department of Education schools in the state which is accredited to provide select-entry programs for gifted students.

The acceleration process is designed to cater for the needs of the highly academically talented student.

The program also emphasises the college’s strong belief in pastoral care and ensures that all students are effectively guided through their secondary years of schooling.

The Select Entry Accelerated Learning Program (SEAL) course involves:

· An intensive and fast-paced curriculum

· Focus on complex and abstract material

· Emphasis on higher thought processes (problem solving and analysis)

· Opportunities to participate in a variety of academic competitions

Visit https://lyndale.vic.edu.au/accelerated-learning/ for more information.

Headstart

Headstart is an exciting academic program that aims to fully support school students’ transition from one academic year to the next.

This program provides educational advantages to our students by strengthening their academic skills to commence the next year’s coursework in the last few weeks of the school year.

Headstart benefits Senior School students as they will be better prepared for the rigours of VCE requirements, which will enable them to undertake senior studies with confidence and success.

Building Program

Our new and engaging spaces connect and support our students to improve learning outcomes.

We have completed building our Performing Arts Centre, STEM building, library, administration building, and Senior School building.

We are now eagerly waiting for the completion of new sporting facilities.

We welcome your interest in our college.

For school tours, call us at 9795 2366.