Market conjures a magic Eid

More than 26,000 celebrated foods, circus and magic at a joyful Eid Mubarak event at Dandenong Market.

Among the most popular attractions on Sunday 23 April were the henna artists, face painters and calligraphy demonstrators, as well as a free illusion show and interactive circus.

Not to mention the “smorgasbord” of halal foods such as falafel, knafeh and gozleme offered by hawker traders, market general manager Ian Sumpter said.

“Eid al-Fitr is a time of celebration and gratitude for Muslims around the world.

“Everyone was welcome to join us on a journey through a mosaic of heritage and explore a kaleidoscope of customs, traditions and practices that make up our diverse community.

“It was joyous to see so many families, all beautifully dressed, join us to celebrate.”

Islamic Council of Victoria president Adel Salman praised the “wonderful family-friendly program” at the event.

“Having organisations like the Market embrace diversity will be welcomed by the Muslim community.”