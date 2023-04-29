Compost and worm farming

Learn how to compost and worm farm at home in these free workshops Convert your food and garden waste into natural garden fertiliser.

– Tuesday 9 May at Dandenong (12pm) and Springvale (5.30pm) libraries. Free, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/composting-and-worm-farming-home-0

Transforming old treasures

Art and sustainability will collide when we take old treasures and create something completely unique. Artist Melanie Learson will help participants breathe new life into an antique figurine through paint, markers and various materials.

– Tuesday 2 May, 10am-12pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free cost, registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/transforming-old-treasures

Line Dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group! Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. We’ll adapt many of the dances for anyone who needs/chooses to stay seated.

– Thursday 4 May, 10.30am-11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Street-tour theatre

And Then There was Night is a street tour and site-specific performance held in vacant buildings by Dandenong’s youth and award winning theatre company, Pony Cam. Recommended for ages 15-plus.

– Thursday 4 May- Saturday 6 May at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinsons streets, Dandenong; $15. Details: Drum Theatre, 8571 1666 or drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au

Soccer mums

GO Soccer Mums is a free introductory football program for women of all ages and backgrounds. Learn basic football skills and meet new people in a fun, judgement-free environment. Presented by City of Greater Dandenong in partnership with Monash Health and Centre for Multicultural Youth.

– Wednesday 10 May at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/go-soccer-mums-come-and-try-session

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Tuesday 18 April – Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

Scottish Heritage Day

Dandenong Agricultural Show Society presents its 20th annual Scottish Heritage Day, including bagpipers, Clydesdales, Shetland ponies, Scottish terriers and a champion of champions parade.

– Sunday 28 May, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Showgrounds, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free entry and parking.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801