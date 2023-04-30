Breaking the silence

Narre Warren’s Bunjil Place will host a one-night-only performance of Karul Projects’ contemporary look at issues of First Nations’ human rights and modern identity in ‘SILENCE’.

Produced alongside BlakDance, the one-hour performance will be held at Bunjil Place on Wednesday 3 May from 7pm.

Following a sell-out world premiere season in 2020 at Brisbane Festival and last year’s tour of regional Queensland, Karul Projects is bringing SILENCE to regional NSW, Victoria and Adelaide.

BlakDance executive producer Merindah Donnelly said BlakDance was a self-determined First Nations producing house.

“SILENCE is a searing commentary on Australian Nationhood, representing the call for Land Back,” she said.

“It’s fitting the first work we tour is adding to the conversation about recognising our Sovereignty.”

Written by Karul Projects co-founder and director and Minjungbal-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man Thomas ES Kelly, the performance features a cast of seven First Nations artists, including co-founder Taree Sansbury and returning multidisciplinary performing artist Benjin Maza performing on a stage slowly engulfed in dirt.

“Abounding in our struggle for Land Back and Treaty, SILENCE breaks the silence both literally and symbolically using dynamic live percussion from composer Jhindu-Pedro Lawrie whose rich drumbeats drive the dancers in their exploration of past, present, alternate realities and dreamscapes of Country, the milky way and Murun, the emu in the sky,” he said.

Kelly said the foundation of the piece is on the long period of neglect experienced by First Nations people.

SILENCE interprets what a 250 plus year-long denial of meaningful listening to First Nations people has done to the psyche of the people and land,” he said.

“Brown feet kick up sand, earth, dirt, and dust.

“The sand seeps through brown fingers as it always has.

“Always was, always will be.”

Visit www.bunjilplace.com.au/events/silence for more.