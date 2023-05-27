Looking Back

100 years ago

31 May 1923

Publication Delayed

This week’s publication of the ‘Journal’ has been hampered and delayed owing to the electric power being “cut off” on Wednesday (yesterday) and a quantity of reading matter is therefore held over until next issue. Such troubles are becoming too frequent and mean a considerable loss to many local business firms.

50 years ago

30 May 1973

Big Retail fight looms

Myer’s, Waltons and the Hanover Group are preparing for a major retail war that will soon sweep the Dandenong district. As parcels of land are being juggled to accommodate the big three opposite each other, prices have spiralled. One small, yet vital block, recently changed hands at the rate of $65 a square foot. By October next year:

• Myer’s $10 million shopping complex facing McCrae Street will be in operation with provision for 100 car parking spaces.

• Across the road Hanover Holdings will have completed a $7 million retail and office complex, with three floors of car parking space.

• Waltons will have five floors – instead of the original two – of retail area, also fronting McCrae Street.

20 years ago

26 May 2003

ALDI eyes market

A supermarket selling cut-price items might make its home in a redeveloped Dandenong produce market. Discount retailer ALDI Supermarkets has approached Greater Dandenong Council seeking sites to develop and one possible site is the Dandenong market if it is redeveloped. Greater Dandenong city development group manager Mal Baker said the supermarket had approached council. “They very much want to come to Dandenong.” he said. The supermarket is one of the many proposed suggestions for the market. Some of the concept plans, including larger aisles, were unveiled to the public at a forum in Dandenong last week. Possible changes to the market included aisles measuring 10 metres and five metres wide, an increase in the market’s size from 7500 square metres to 12,345 square metres, an increase in the fruit and vegetable section with the possible inclusion of a sit-down eating area. Mr Baker emphasised the plans were only concepts, in the early stages and did not represent what would happen.

5 years ago

28 May 2018

Spotlight on Southeast

A young Dandenong leader spoke on behalf of the Southeast at a celebration for the region. The Victorian Governor Linda Dessau hosted the event to highlight the area’s achievements and diversity at Government House on Thursday 17 May. Premier Daniel Andrews said the gathering was to celebrate the South East’s achievements. Aishwarya Pokkuluri, 22 was honoured at the Greater Dandenong Awards for her volunteering work with young leaders. She delivered a speech on behalf of the community explaining that she moved to Melbourne from India as a five year old and now worked as a quality assurance assistant at Cobs Porpcorn in Dandenong South.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society