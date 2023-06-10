Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. Upcoming concerts with Michael Reed (20 June) and Col Perkins (18 July) and a bus day trip to Phillip Island tourist attractions on 25 July ($50, lunch at own expense). We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am. Please note the club will be closed from Monday 26 June-Sunday 2 July for renovations.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Places of worship tour

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship. Tour will visit the Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre, Shiva Vishnu Temple, Brhma Kumaris Retreat Centre and Dhamma Sarana Buddhist Temple. Includes a vegetarian lunch for a $10-15 donation.

-Wednesday 14 June, 8.30am-3pm. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: Stacey Odwazny, 8774 7662, 0411 968 525 or education@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Happy Place exhibition

The Magical Getaway Foundation’s Happy Place art exhibition features residents in Greater Dandenong depicting their ’happy place’ on canvas.

– Saturday 17 June – Sunday 18 June, 10am-3pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Gold coin donation.

Short film festival

Covideo Twenty23 Film Festival is a short film festival reflecting on the pandemic of 2020-22. Films include, award winning The Ninth Tower, Lockdown Loopbox, A Room for One and The End of Myself. Also featuring some of Victoria’s best Spoken Word Artists, comedians as well as celebrity judges and lucky door prizes.

– Saturday 17 June, 7pm-9.30pm at Walker Street Gallery and Art Centre, Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong; $5. Bookings essential: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/covideo-twenty23-short-film-festival

Support Fair

Looking for work is a job in itself and sometimes there are other things to sort out first. Greater Dandenong Council is running a Support Fair for women, which brings together community and service organisations into the one place. Find the right support in your language, or information on living and working in Australia. Speak to an expert on financial information or chat with someone about health and wellbeing, housing, job readiness, or job training, pathways and education.

– Tuesday, 20 June, 10am-12pm or 12pm-2pm at Dandenong Civic Centre Meeting Rooms, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/future-focus-support-fairs

Red Cross party

Hallam Friends of Red Cross is holding a birthday party in celebration of 44 years of helping the community. Guest speaker: Jennifer Seabrook from Victoria Red Cross. Light refreshments provided. All welcome.

– Tuesday 20 June, 1pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam; $5 entry, raffles $1 per ticket.

Green thumbs

The Springvale Garden Club will hold its June meeting with guest speaker Beth Williams on “All things about Roses”.

– Wednesday 21 June, from 7pm at the Senior Citizens Hall, The Crescent, Springvale; $3 entry fee covers a cuppa and a chance to win a door prize. Details: Cheryl Johnson, 9551 3197 or 0425 758 278.

Kids in the Kitchen and Zen Zone

Keep the kids entertained inside with free Kids in the Kitchen and Zen Zone activities at Dandenong Plaza during the winter school holidays. In week one, Kids in the Kitchen features a workshop with different food craft and cooking activities every day – Decorate a Chef’s Hat (26 June), Little Chef Apron Art (27 June), Cup cake decorating (28 June), Fresh Fruit Rockets (29 June), Bakers Bun decorating (30 June). Zen Zone for the second week of the school holidays features a daily dose of kids’ wellness activities including yoga, mindful colouring in and blissful bead craft.

– Mondays to Fridays, 26 June-7 July, 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza, centre court. Free events, no bookings required. Details: armadadandeongplaza.com.au

Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, Tai Chi: 2pm-2.20pm; Awareness Meditation: 2.30pm-3.30pm (excluding public and school holidays) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

English for Daily Life

Bakhtar Community Organisation is starting basic English language and cultural integration classes in July. Led by an experienced tutor, ‘English For Daily Life’ will focus on the needs of refugees in a communicative environment.

Details: bakhtar.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form or 9703 2555.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801