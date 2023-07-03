Market marks NAIDOC

More than 24,000 people were brought together under on roof on Sunday 2 July as Dandenong Market celebrated the start of NAIDOC Week.

People from all communities and backgrounds gathered to celebrate the Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation as well as all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

General manager of the Market, Ian Sumpter welcomed everyone to the Market for NAIDOC Week.

“It is an occasion of great significance and Dandenong Market, with 157 nationalities working in harmony under one roof, is the perfect place to bring everyone together.

“Our wonderful Market promotes inclusivity and values cultural heritage. NAIDOC Week allows all of us to come together to recognise and learn from the wisdom and legacy passed on by our Indigenous communities.”

City of Greater Dandenong mayor, Eden Foster, also attended and shared a speech with the community.

“As the most culturally diverse community in Australia, it is wonderful to be able to share in the traditions and culture of people who come from all over the world.

“Dandenong Market is recognised as a multicultural hub for this region, and so I feel it is fitting to recognise the world’s oldest living culture right here.”

Mayor Foster was presented with a stunning Indigenous bouquet, beautifully styled by Colours of Love, one of five florists at the Market.

Speeches were followed by a traditional Welcome to Country incorporation of the smoke ceremony and a high energy dance performance by Indigenous Outreach Projects, a culturally diverse local hiphop collective with one common goal: to showcase their passion to connect with community, especially youth, through music and dance.

The day included a feather painting children’s workshop with Emmy Webbers from Wurruck Yambo with many families participating.

“Today was an inclusive celebration of Indigenous community, life, language, heart and culture bringing joy, reflection and unity – and everyone is welcome at the Market, not only today but every day,” Mr Sumpter said.