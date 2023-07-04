NP Beats shines in Springvale

Noble Park band NP Beats was a star act at a recent Refugee Week celebration in Springvale.

The young musicians were formed as part of a collaboration between Mushroom Group, South East Community Links and the State Government’s Noble Park Revitalisation Board.

Aged 12-25, the members took part in workshops on song writing, recording and performance.

They then wrote a collaborative track and recorded it in a professional studio.

South Eastern Metropolitan Region MP Lee Tarlamis was at the Springvale performance on 23 June.

“It’s wonderful to see our young people performing on the big stage as a result of participating in programs like this.

“I’m very pleased that the work of the Noble Park Revitalisation Board is coming to life in such a fantastic way.”

Since 2020, the Government has spent $3.4 million on 32 suburban revitalization projects in Noble Park.

These include laneway activation programs, homework clubs, upgrades to the Noble Park Community Centre and Leonard Avenue streetscape renewal.

Other investments into Noble Park include an all-abilities playground, the Frank Street open space development and the Noble Park Youth Engagement Project, which is ensuring there are inclusive programs and places right across the suburb for residents of all ages and abilities.

“Noble Park is a priority for the Victorian Government for revitalisation and we are proud to invest in initiatives that create economic and social opportunities for this fast-growing area,” Mr Tarlamis said.