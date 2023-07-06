Long service lauded at Wallara

Lifetime achievements were on full display at the Wallara Open Day in Dandenong on Friday 30 June.

Friends and family of clients were welcomed to the Dandenong Street site to celebrate the accomplishments and years of service for Wallara’s long-term clients.

Festivities on the day included a showcase of woodwork, an art show exhibiting colourful paintings and a musical performance for eager audience members – all built, created and performed by Wallara clients.

Sweet and savoury treats were on offer, all cooked and prepared by clients involved with Café W 160, a Wallara owned and operated café aimed at providing clients with first-hand hospitality experience.

Wallara disability support lead Jamie Lee McGregor said it was great to have everyone come together and experience the open day.

“It’s been fantastic to celebrate the massive achievements of our clients, some of which have been with Wallara for 60 years,” she said.

Clients at Dandenong Street, primarily seniors, have amassed a wealth of experience with Wallara, with two clients each boasting 60 years of service with the disability service provider.

The site is a part of the Learning and Lifestyle program, which sees clients attend day service to build and fine tune skills in different areas.

Over 30 clients attend each week and participate in a range of popular activities, including Food Technology, woodwork, Meals on Wheels and more.

Ms McGregor said it’s been amazing to see their clients’ progress over the years.

“We love that we can share these special moments with friends and family of our clients and also showcase the fantastic work we do at the Wallara Dandenong Street site,” she said.

The site opened in 2014, and provides senior clients with a disability a safe space to learn and grow, and support services for adults with different abilities.

Wallara’s service offerings lead the way in Melbourne’s south-east, including Pathways to Employment, support coordination and Wallara Logistics – a division of Wallara that operates as a social enterprise providing supportive employment and workplace training for adults with an intellectual, physical or developmental disability.

Wallara also has a range of accommodation offerings that include residential housing, short-term accommodation (STA), and immersion programs and can assist you with understanding the NIDS funding required to live independently.

Based in Melbourne’s south-east suburbs, Wallara supports over 500 people across 20 sites to grow, work, explore and live in their community.