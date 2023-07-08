Looking Back

100 years ago

12 July 1923

Source of Typhoid

A disgraceful state of affairs which exists in the Dandenong Shire was brought under the notice of the public health commission at its meeting on July 3 (says the Argus), when a report from an inspector was read. Before being separated from the Shire of Dandenong, Carrum buried its nightsoil in an allotment in Dandenong. This practice was followed after Carrum was made a municipality, the burial ground then being about 200 yards within the Dandenong Shire boundary. Situated in the vicinity are several dairy farms. The inspector said it was a source of danger, to which could be attributed the recent outbreak of typhoid in the Mordialloc district.

50 years ago

12 July 1973

$936,000 Market?

A project costing $936,000 has been recommended tor the re-development of the Dandenong Produce market. Details of the scheme – as part of the overall development of the area bounded by Cleeland, Clow, King and Stuart Sts -were released in Dandenong Council on Monday Night. In a lengthy report the City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright, prepared three suggested plans for the produce market. The first provided a market at ground level with 313 stalls (a reduction of 74 on present numbers) and eight shops – cost $442,000: the second a ground-floor market with 273 stalls (reduction 114) and eight shops, first floor parking 162 cars – cost $675,000; and the third 231 stalls (reduction of 156) and eight shops, with two floors of parking for a total of 320 cars – cost $936,000.

20 years ago

14 July 2003

Town hall work approval likely

A motion to overturn a planning permit for the Dandenong Town Hall redevelopment is expected to be narrowly lost tonight. If a motion is lost, it will allow Greater Dandenong Council to begin moves to find tenderers for the multi-million dollar performing arts centre project. Greater Dandenong councillors last month voted five to four to approve an amended planning permit for the town hall. Councillors John Kelly and Maria Sampey were absent. Cr Kelly later issued a rescission notice to overturn the decision, but Cr Sampey expressed strong support for the redevelopment. With Cr Clare O’Neil, a supporter of the redevelopment unlikely to be at the meeting, mayor Kevin Walsh also in favour of the redevelopment, will have the casting vote.

5 years ago

9 July 2018

Asylum seekers write a happier ending

English-language classes are providing a ray of hope for beleaguered asylum seekers. Facing the likely loss of federal income support, the best step forward for many is to improve their English – and in turn improve their job prospects. The latest crop of students proudly graduated at the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre in Dandenong on 4 July. ASRC training co-ordinator Simon Dalton said the achievements brought brighter self esteem for his graduates. Mr Dalton said there was a misconception that many asylum seekers didn’t want to lean English. “That’s absolutely not our experience. They see it as the key to everything”.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society