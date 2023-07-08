Pop-up blood donor centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives this month? One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood, and they need people like you to give it. The Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong from Monday 11 July to Friday 14 July.

– St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Registrations required. Details: lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Cultural Sketch

You don’t need to be a visual artist to enjoy an evening of Cultural Sketching, just bring your enthusiasm, interest and willingness to have a go. Bunurong and Palawa contemporary artist Kobi Sainty will be our Cultural Sketch presenter and model. He will share his story, his creative interests, arts practice; the audience is encouraged to sketch and draw Kobi and his favourite objects in response. Event is 18+. Materials will be provided, refreshments and alcohol served.

-Tuesday 11 July, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/cultural-sketch

Our Community Objects talk

An afternoon talk which will explore 150 years of Local Government through unique objects and stories held in the City of Greater Dandenong’s Civic Collection. The talk will end with a delicious afternoon tea.

– 13 July, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/our-community-objects-talk

Climate change talk

Join local sustainability advocate Zoë, and other like-minded people concerned about climate change. All welcome at this commitment-free group and is open to all ages but recommended for 16+ as a short video will be played.

– Friday 14 July 7.30pm at the Mitchell Hall, Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoë Mohl, 0432 125 136 or mohlz@icloud.com

Textile conservation

Learn how to rehouse and store textiles, manual handling and cleaning techniques, environmental conditions and a general overview of textiles. Presented by Erica McCann of Tiaki Objects Conservation in partnership with Springvale and District Historical Society and South Eastern Historical Association Inc. Bring-your-own lunch.

– Saturday 15 July, 10am-2:30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations essential at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/textile-conservation-workshop

Details: Heather Arnold, southeasternhistorical@gmail.com

Magical Getaway market

The Magical Getaway Foundation Market is held on the third Sunday of every second month. Handmade Crafts, Cakes, Plants, Produce, Fashion, Jewellery, Trash and Treasure and much more. All stall fees go to the Foundation so we can gift fully funded first ever getaways/holidays to vulnerable Australian children and their families.

– Sunday 16 July, 10am-3pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North. Entry by gold coin donation. Details: Rosemary Teed, 0419372629 or rosemaryteed@magicalgetawayfoundation.org

‘Talks On…’ Spirituality

Join us as we welcome Helen Heath OAM, from the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network as our next guest speaker at ‘Talks on…’ Spirituality. Helen has been involved with the Interfaith Network since 2000. She has a background in youth and family welfare, worked as a Community organiser for Melbourne Parliament of the World’s Religions in 2009 and as an inaugural Executive Officer of the Jewish Christian Muslim Association of Australia. Helen is warm and friendly and it promises to be an interesting talk.

– Wednesday 19 July 5.30pm–6.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong or online via Zoom. Suggested donation: $5. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Pattern-play collage

This workshop is all about pattern play, layering and collage. Participants will be invited to create a mixed media art piece using their magazine clippings, washi tapes, poscas and paints. Set yourself up with a cup of tea, treats and your favourite art materials and enjoy this online workshop facilitated by artist Yaz Gaté. This workshop is suitable for all ability levels.

– Wednesday 19 July, 7pm-8.30pm. Free workshop, registrations required: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/pattern-play-collage

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. Upcoming concert with Col Perkins (18 July) and a bus day trip to Phillip Island tourist attractions on 25 July ($50, lunch at own expense). We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Interfaith tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662

English for Daily Life

Bakhtar Community Organisation is starting basic English language and cultural integration classes in July. Led by an experienced tutor, ‘English For Daily Life’ will focus on the needs of refugees in a communicative environment.

Details: bakhtar.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form or 9703 2555.

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or

chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801