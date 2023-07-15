Matildas on the Big Screen

Watch Australia’s games at the FIFA Womens World Cup on big screens at Harmony Square and Springvale Community Hub.

– Thursday 20 July, 8pm-10.30pm (Australia v Ireland) at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street Dandenong and Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

‘Talks On…’ Spirituality

Join us as we welcome Helen Heath OAM, from the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network as our next guest speaker at ‘Talks on…’ Spirituality. Helen has been involved with the Interfaith Network since 2000. She has a background in youth and family welfare, worked as a Community organiser for Melbourne Parliament of the World’s Religions in 2009 and as an inaugural Executive Officer of the Jewish Christian Muslim Association of Australia. Helen is warm and friendly and it promises to be an interesting talk.

– Wednesday 19 July 5.30pm–6.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong or online via Zoom. Suggested donation: $5. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Pattern-play collage

This online workshop is all about pattern play, layering and collage. Participants will be invited to create a mixed media art piece using their magazine clippings, washi tapes, poscas and paints. Set yourself up with a cup of tea, treats and your favourite art materials and enjoy this online workshop facilitated by artist Yaz Gaté. This workshop is suitable for all ability levels.

– Wednesday 19 July, 7pm-8.30pm. Free workshop, registrations required: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/pattern-play-collage

Line Dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group. Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. We’ll adapt many of the dances for anyone who needs/chooses to stay seated.

– First and third Thursday of month (next date: Thurs 20 July) 10.30am-11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Afghan Bazaar cultural tour

Experience Afghan culture and food through a guided tour of a wide variety of traders in Dandenong’s Afghan Bazaar Precinct. The tour will conclude with a delicious meal in a local Afghan restaurant.

– Thursday 20 July, 6pm-8pm; $50pp. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/afghan-bazaar-cultural-tour

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Tuesday 25 July – Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Community Safety Forum

Victoria Police and Greater Dandenong Council staff will respond to community safety concerns in Noble Park.

– Tuesday 25 July, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event.

Goals n’ Girls

A captivating panel conversation featuring Olympic athlete Nana Owusu-Afriyie, footballers Kaitlyn Torpey and Maryam Anvari and AFLW player Akec Makur Chuot. Hear these remarkable women’s inspiring personal journeys to elite-level competition. Held by South East Community Links with Melbourne City Football Club’s City in the Community. Followed by Matildas v Nigeria on the Harmony Square big screen.

– Thursday 27 July 6pm at Drum Theatre, Walker Street and Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event; registrations essential at eventbrite.com/e/goals-n-girls-watch-party-and-panel-tickets-668579337797?aff=oddtdtcreator

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

Get rid of large unwanted household goods and electronic goods suitable for re-use or recycling. Items for re-use include furniture, bicycles, toys, cookware, sports items, baby equipment, clothes and linen. Items for recycling include TVs and computers, electric appliances, whitegoods and mattresses. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 29 July 2023, 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong (entry via Sinclair Road). Free event.

National Tree Day Dandenong North

Plant seedlings as part of National Tree Day weekend. Includes a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Traditional Custodians from the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, planting activities, a free barbecue lunch and more. Bring drinking water, a pair of gloves and a hand towel to wipe your hands with. Warm clothes and shoes suitable for muddy, uneven ground are recommended.

– Saturday 29 July, 10am-1pm at Tirhatuan Park, 4 Kriegel Way, Dandenong North. Free event, registrations required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/planting-day-tirhatuan

Springvale Snow Fest

Snow areas, artificial ice-skating rink, rides, roving performers and food from around the world, as well as a bustling stage program, activities and a 6.50pm fireworks finale.

– Sunday 30 July 12pm-7pm at Buckingham Avenue Springvale. Free event ($15 for ice-skating, bookings essential). Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/springvale-snow-fest

National Tree Day Springvale South

Plant seedlings as part of National Tree Day weekend. Includes a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Traditional Custodians from the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, planting activities, native plant giveaways, a wildlife presentation, a free barbecue lunch and more. Bring drinking water, a pair of gloves and a hand towel to wipe your hands with. Warm clothes and shoes suitable for muddy, uneven ground are recommended.

– Sunday 30 July 10am-3pm at Springvalley Reserve, Clarke Road, Springvale South. Free event, registration required. Also registrations open for women’s weaving workshop, Yidaki led meditation and sustainable kokedama workshop. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/national-tree-day-springvalley

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. Upcoming concert with Col Perkins (18 July) and a bus day trip to Phillip Island tourist attractions on 25 July ($50, lunch at own expense). We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Interfaith tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662

Healthy Minds

A mental health forum with author and psychiatrist Greg de Moore, VISION disability advocate Matt Degruchy, author and childhood genocide survivor Frida Umuhoza and others. Held by Greater Dandenong Endeavour Hills Rotary Club and Casey-Cardinia Rotaract.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm for 7pm start at Lyndale Secondary College auditorium, 14 Halton Road Dandenong. Includes supper and book signing; $10pp to be donated to Australian Rotary Health – Mental Health Research. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/healthy-minds-mental-health-forum-aolt3xx5

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801