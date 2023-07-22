Journeys of worship

by Helen Heath OAM, executive officer of the City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

“Life is a journey, not a destination” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

If anything gives a Message of Hope, it is when people from all walks of life willingly give up a day to participate in a tour to places of worship offered by the Interfaith Network of the City of Greater Dandenong.

This act of commitment and curiosity gives me hope that people are still willing to experience and learn about others whose faith and spiritual beliefs differ from their own.

They are prepared to explore and be open to learning news things about others, and on the way perhaps learning something new about themselves, as they engage with, and are welcomed by, the diverse faith and spiritual communities who gather and worship here, and who call the City of Greater Dandenong home.

Growth comes from exposing ourselves to new and unfamiliar places and people.

Tours provide a wonderful opportunity to engage and connect with our neighbour, who may be not as different as we might think they are!

Since 1991, the Interfaith Network through its tours to places of worship, offers a hope that we can live, work, play, learn and worship together in this great city that is home to such a rich tapestry of faiths, foods, and festivals.

If you have never had the opportunity, there are public tours on offer which usually include an opportunity to visit a Hindu temple or Sikh Gurdwara, a Mosque, a Buddhist temple, and a Christian church, either Western or Eastern tradition.

Consider taking a moment out of your usual routine and come on a journey of hope, receive the gracious hospitality offered by the various faith leaders hosting these tours and immerse yourself by being involved with others on the same journey.

An Irish Blessing speaks about the road rising up to meet you.

It wishes that the wind be always at your back and that the sun shines warm upon your face and that the rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again, it invites the divine to hold you in the palm of their hand. Bon Voyage!

Public tours are arranged and conducted by members of the Interfaith Network and planned for Wednesdays 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023.

Bookings and enquiries: Helen Heath OAM, executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.