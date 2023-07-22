Looking Back

100 years ago

26 July 1923

Commonwealth Loan

An attractive investment

The Commonwealth Treasurer has just launched an appeal for a loan of £21,500,000, this sum being the amount required to meet the unconverted portion of the huge 7th War Loan of £44,000,000 raised in September 1918, which falls due on September 15th next. The 7th War Loan was an extraordinary one in many ways. The Great War was then at its height, and although the people of the Commonwealth had already subscribed nearly £150,000,000, they rallied again, and no fewer than 243,181 individual applications for Bonds were received, and the amount subscribed was over £4,000,000 more than the £40,000,000 asked for. The rate of interest offered for the present loan is 5%, and as the Bonds are being issued at £98 which means that a £98 cash will buy a £100 bond, the rate of interest works out at nearly 5½%.

50 years ago

26 July 1973

Thanks from an ex-councillor

Sir – To the editor and staff of the Journal

I would like to thank you for our co-operation during my 11 years as a councillor of the City of Dandenong. Your assistance during this time has been greatly appreciated during my Mayoral year. I have been both honoured and proud to have served the rate payers of Dandenong. I find that my only regret is the absence of another women councillor. I shall continue to serve the community in any place where I am needed.

Yours Lois J Twohig.

20 years ago

28 July 2003

History Highlight

Dandenong and District Historical Society’s ruby anniversary celebrations featured many highlights, including the striking of a special certificate for the City of Greater Dandenong to thank it for its ongoing support. Society president Ray Carter who also edits Gipps-Land Gate, the group’s magazine, was made a life member. Susan Perham, the initiator of the society, cut the 40th anniversary cake. Another foundation member present was Jean Uhl, the author of historical essays about Dandenong and its area. Other guests included life members Muriel Norris, Eileen Quigley, and Jenny Ferguson. Presentations were made to the society’s sponsors, The Dandenong Club and Dandenong RSL Club, for their sustained support. Royal Historical Society of Victoria president Weston Bate spoke on the society’s beginning in the context of the growth of local historical societies in Victoria.

5 years ago

23 July 2018

Dandy launches towards the final frontier

The sky is the limit for Dandenong, which has leapt to the forefront of Australia’s space technology program. DefendTex, which is based in Dandenong, will lead the responsive access to space programs in developing a revolutionary engine that could lead to satellites being launched in Australia. On 20 July, the Federal Government announced $3million over three years for the program, which has attracted $10 million in cash and in kind contributions from universities and industries.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society