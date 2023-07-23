SE Business Awards – a path to success

Nominations are now open for the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 South East Business Awards, held annually to celebrate business excellence in the south east region of Melbourne.

Hurry, as submissions close on 15th August.

The South East Business Awards offer more than just recognition. The program offers entrants a free health check on their business.

The chamber has people to help you with your application if needed.

The small investment of time is about charting a path to success, securing long-term financial stability for your family and team, and establishing a prominent position in the competitive market.

Imagine the honor of being celebrated as a winner at the exquisite gala dinner in October, an unforgettable night to cherish.

Successful nominees will also gain invaluable exposure at the highly anticipated SE Business Conference, providing a platform for networking and collaboration with other businesses in the region.

Previous award winners, like iEnergi, described their exhilarating experience, stating, “The process gave us a great check-in on each aspect of our business.”

Their journey to success was not merely about winning an award but also about evaluating and enhancing every facet of their business.

Mark and Andrew from Chilltech shared, “So many connections we hadn’t heard from congratulated us when we shared on LinkedIn – we were pretty amazed at how many messages we got!”

This achievement not only expanded their network but also solidified their reputation as an employer of choice, attracting exceptional talent.

Seize this opportunity to invest in your business’s future and steer it towards success by participating in the South East Business 2023 Awards.

We eagerly await celebrating your achievements and contributions.

Act now and nominate your business for a chance to be recognized and valued in the South East business community.

www.greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/awards