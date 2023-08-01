Springvale turns winter wonderland

Snow brought crowds out in their droves for the annual Springvale Snow Fest.

Among the many attractions was a free snow play area, an ice-skating rink, carnival rides, cuisines from around the world and entertainers.

Live performances from snow princesses and snow angels, Hong De Lion Dance and Extravaganza Roving Entertainment, featured across two stages.

Food trucks and stalls will showcase cuisines from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Greece and Spain.

A fireworks display capped off a spectacular afternoon in the snow.