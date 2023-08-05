Homelessness Week

Join us in Harmony Square Dandenong for an event to raise awareness of homelessness. Features a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, more than 20 local support organisations as well as food and drinks for all.

– Tuesday 8 August, 11am -2pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Interfaith tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662

Chisholm TAFE Open Night

Are you considering study but need to know more? Speak to educators directly and learn more about courses from Senior Secondary Programs through to Higher Education study options. Learn about subsidised study options such as free TAFE Pathways and a range of skillset – earn while you learn options.

– Wednesday 9 August, 4pm-7pm at Chisholm TAFE, 121 Stud Road – Building A, Level 2, Dandenong. Free event. Details: events@chisholm.edu.au

Creative Writing Group

Welcome to an organic and supportive group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share prompts, short stories, ideas and do a couple of writing activities together. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 10 August 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Details: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Arts Tour Bus

Come along and indulge in a special day of art, culture and inspiration with the ‘Arts Tour Bus’. Sit back and relax as we transport you to three iconic cultural centres across the south-east – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, and Cardinia Cultural Centre in one not-to-miss event.

– Saturday 12 August 10am-4pm. Pick-up and drop-off location: Patrick Northeast Drive, Narre Warren Lunch not supplied, but available for purchase at Chimes Eatery. Free event, bookings required: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/arts-tour-bus

Urban Permaculture talk

Learn how to make your urban home both productive and sustainable. Facilitated by Helen Charles we will discuss ‘what is permaculture’ and will talk about the 12 guiding principles including, working with nature, reducing, reusing, recycling, valuing renewables, minimising energy use, developing efficient, interconnected systems, and thinking globally, acting locally.

– Saturday 12 August, 12pm-1.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/urban-permaculture-beginners

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 12 August) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Springvale Fresh tour

Our friendly tour guide will show you the hidden oasis of where to purchase the best products and produce. At the end of the tour, you will get to enjoy a delicious authentic Asian meal.

– Monday 14 August, 11am-1pm; $50pp. Bookings essential at 8571 1666 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/springvale-fresh-tour

Winter Awareness Art Circle

Join us for a quiet morning as we come together to explore the element of winter: water. As a symbol of wisdom, we can honour the wisdom of the elders. Tapping into our creativity and the arts can enhance our understandings and support an approach and response to experience, with openness and acceptance.

– Monday 14 August 10.30am-12.30pm (come at 10 for a cuppa beforehand) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Suggested donation: $5. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Healthy Minds

A mental health forum with author and psychiatrist Greg de Moore, VISION disability advocate Matt Degruchy, author and childhood genocide survivor Frida Umuhoza and others. Held by Greater Dandenong Endeavour Hills Rotary Club and Casey-Cardinia Rotaract.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm for 7pm start at Lyndale Secondary College auditorium, 14 Halton Road Dandenong. Includes supper and book signing; $10pp to be donated to Australian Rotary Health – Mental Health Research. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/healthy-minds-mental-health-forum-aolt3xx5

Jewellery workshop

Artist and jewellery designer Vivian Qiu will teach you how to make jewellery using electrical wires collected from renovation sites. You can make a necklace, earrings, pendant or bracelet using a variety of hands-on techniques. Library membership is required to register.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm-8pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations required at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/jewellery-workshop-art-series-0

Line dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group. Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. We’ll adapt many of the dances for anyone who needs/chooses to stay seated.

– first and third Thursdays of month 10.30am-11.30am (next date: Thurs 17 August) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Citizens talking Climate Change

An event for all. Join us for an evening cuppa, where we will discuss climate action and solutions and all the ways for living it now. BYO cup.

– Friday 18 August 7pm-8pm at Springvale Community Hub. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/citizens-talking-climate-change-springvale-community-hub

Dandenong Wetlands planting

Bring the family and join us at Dandenong Wetlands to plant some seedlings and help to create habit for local wildlife. Free lunch provided. BYO water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty. Parking available at Dandenong Stadium.

– Saturday 19 August, 10am-1pm at Dandenong Wetlands, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North. Free event.

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Until Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Super Cars and Super Humans

A unique opportunity for kids, teens and young adults with a disability to get up close with 50 dream cars. Sit inside, take photos and create lifelong memories and experiences. Dodgem cars and other rides, food trucks, DJ, activities, give away prizes and much more. Presented by Personalised Support Services and Otium Club.

– Saturday 2 September 11.30am-2.30pm at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough.

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Weekly badminton

Badminton for ladies or retired. All welcome

– Mondays 7pm-9pm and Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm at Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road recreation reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801