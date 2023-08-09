Creative collaboration brings spirits to life

Two South East artists are showcasing their talents in interpreting natural beauty in a new South Eastern Contemporary Art Network (SECAN) exhibition.

The ‘Red Earth’ and ‘Do You See What I See?’ exhibitions are open at Gate 6 Gallery in Akoonah Park each weekend in August between 10am and 4pm.

Local artists Elma Young and Janine Farinski-Ryan have known each other for nearly 30 years and have always shared a love for nature and art.

They photograph similar things – the discoloration in rust, tree sap, squiggly bark, cracks in the earth and the wind in tree canopies.

However, their approaches to how they use these photographs are different.

Young photographs, then identifies, cleans, dries, strips and dissects before sketching and planning a creative piece.

Farinski-Ryan photographs, then digitally crops, flips and enlarges sections of a photo before beginning her paintings.

Farinski-Ryan said she was inspired by the Red Centre’s views of “endless skies and monumental formations amongst a palette of warm orange, pinks, deep reds and sapphire blues.”

“Red Earth was created after a fabulous trip to Uluru where l collected an abundance of photographic reference material,” she said.

‘Do You See What I See?’ is a collaborative exhibition showcasing Young’s sculptural weaving and Farinski-Ryan’s painting and photography works depicting real and imagined ‘creature spirits’.

SECAN is a local art group of about 40 members, which has been operating now for 10 years out of a gallery space and studio in Berwick’s Akoonah Park.

The group puts on a new exhibition each month, with free entry for the public and completely manned by its members on a voluntary basis.

For more information on the group and upcoming exhibitions, visit www.secan.com.au.