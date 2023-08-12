Looking Back

100 years ago

9 August 1923

“Kemico” closet

Prior to the commencement of business at the last meeting of the Dandenong Shire Council a representative of the “Kemico” closet company attended, and gave a demonstration by means of a model plant, of the working of the “Kemico”closet system. He said his company were prepared to install two of them at Dandenong as an experiment and would like the council to put them in at the Town Hall lavatory. When the matter came up for consideration at the council meeting. Cr Tharle pointed out that, as a sewerage system for the town may be adopted before long, he did not think it wise to adopt the ‘Kemico” closet generally in Dandenong, although ratepayers could do so privately.

50 years ago

7 August 1973

Traffic Lights on

Springvale Council City Engineer Mr Roy Boyd is conducting an investigation into the need for traffic lights in the vicinity of Springvale railway crossing. He believes lights would improve the flow of traffic through the crossing. If lights are installed, they would take in Lightwood Road, Osborne Ave, Sandown Rd, and Balmoral Ave. The lights would have to work in conjunction with the railway lights. Mr Boyd said that at present traffic moved very slowly through the gates, especially at peak periods.

20 years ago

11 August 2003

Railway station drier and safer

Bus users at Dandenong railway station are safer and a little more comfortable. Last week, politicians and local businesspeople helped launch a $330,000 upgrade of the station. Touted as the “latest milestone in the transformation of the suburb to a transit city”, the upgrade included construction of new canopies to shelter commuters walking between the bus interchange and the station building. Overhead lighting has also been enhanced. Dandenong’s MP John Pandazopoulos said under the transit cities program, the refurbished transport interchange would be a gateway to a more vibrant town centre with higher-density, mixed use development planned for Dandenong. “The $330,000 upgrade to the transport interchange is the first of many major changes planned for the Dandenong railway station precinct. Over the coming years, the Dandenong railway station precinct will become a multi-functioned development boasting new retail, residential transport, and community facilities.”

5 years ago

13 August 2018

Big Ideas fill the Drum stage

Students in Greater Dandenong have been urged to dream large at a Youth Empowerment Conference at Drum Theatre on 1 August. Woorana Park Primary School students organised the third annual event to inspire peers in their region to “rise beyond their postcode”. It featured a stellar cast of quest speakers including AFL great Simon Madden, MP Gabrielle Williams, and real schools founder Adam Voigt. Lucy, a Woorana Park student, said she was particularly inspired by Mr Madden. Another student Mingjia said “they told stories of the past and made us look forward to the future”.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society