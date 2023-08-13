Supercars set to zoom into Keysborough

By Sahar Foladi

Exotic super cars will be showcased on Saturday 2 September at Keysborough Springers Leisure Centre in an inclusive event sponsored by Personalised Support Services.

The NDIS provider based in Dandenong has worked vigorously to stage the fun event.

Managing director Ibrahim Hassan said it marked a major milestone by hosting an event at such a grand scale.

“It is an occasion where dreams become reality, lifelong memories are created, and the community stands together to embrace and uplift individuals with disabilities and disadvantages.

“I sincerely anticipate the support and presence of the wider community to come together on the day.”

The event is a unique opportunity for children, teenagers and young adults with a disability to experience their favourite lavish super cars up close.

There will be 50 classic supercars which participants can sit inside and click photos.

“I look forward to the joy and positive energy from NDIS participants when they click those photos with big smiles,” Mr Hassan said.

There will be prizes up for grabs for NDIS participants, carers and a raffle for the public to win an iPad or PS5.

To add fuel to the fun, dodgem cars and racing simulators will also be available.

Along with PSS, the event is also sponsored by Otium Club, which also extend lifestyle opportunities for communities that would otherwise be unavailable to them.

Mr Hassan praised the dedication of the club in their ongoing approach to be inclusive and support individuals with disabilities and disadvantages.

“I didn’t want to host just any event for the sake of it. What really took most of the time was the, why, and purpose,” Mr Hassan said.

“It’s important for us that this event be a memorable event tying in closely with what we do as a community care organisation and the club’s lifestyle and genuine car passion.”

Otium Club also own more than 200 of some of the rarest, most sought-after and expensive supercars in Australia.

PSS are looking at a turn-out figure of 700 on the day from 11.30am to 2.30pm including MP’s, councillors from the Greater Dandenong Council, executives and other organisation representatives.

Mr Hassan says he has a long-term plan of having this event not just an annual tradition of PSS but also the nation.

“I would love for this to be held twice a year, even have it as a national event and so much more.

“I have a lot of great ideas with a lot of great people to support this vision and cause.”

PSS was awarded the Community Impact Award 2022 in the South East Business Awards after only two years in operation.

Their enthusiasm to continue to work in the community, make a difference to NDIS participants and the wider community is showcased through their grand-scale event.

The service provider supports the Australian Police Golden Oldies (retired police members’ sports team), the Young Diggers (veterans), and distributes food banks to the homeless and less fortunate.

They’ve also sponsored Ramadan Iftar and Eid celebrations.

To register for the event and prizes visit https://supercars-superhumans.com.au/