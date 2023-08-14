Strutting the dog-walk

Get your walking shoes and leashes out for Australian Animal Protection Society’s catchily-named fundraiser the Mutt Strut.

The dog walk will help to cover the costs of rescuing dogs facing euthanasia at rural pounds.

“AAPS works with many rural pounds to provide rehoming support to dogs facing death row,” AAPS chief executive Megan Seccull said..

“By participating in our Mutt Strut, you’ll be helping AAPS provide transportation, rehabilitation, training & medical treatment at AAPS for as long as these dogs need,”

In addition to the walk, there’ll be an impressive training and recall demonstration, doggy competitions, vegan snags, limited edition merch and a coffee van.

The Mutt Strut is at Southern Obedience Dog Club at 56 Soden Road, Bangholme on Saturday 26 August, 10am-1pm.

