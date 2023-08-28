Display of a lifetime

By Sahar Foladi

Exotic super cars will be showcased on Saturday 2 September at Keysborough Springers Leisure Centre in an inclusive event sponsored by Personalised Support Services.

The NDIS provider based in Dandenong has worked vigorously to stage the fun event.

Managing director Ibrahim Hassan said it marked a major milestone by hosting an event at such a grand scale.

“It is an occasion where dreams become reality, lifelong memories are created, and the community stands together to embrace and uplift individuals with disabilities and disadvantages.

“I sincerely anticipate the support and presence of the wider community to come together on the day.”

The event is a unique opportunity for children, teenagers and young adults with a disability to experience their favourite lavish super cars up close.

There will be 50 classic supercars which participants can sit inside and click photos.

Along with PSS, the event is also sponsored by Otium Club, which also extend lifestyle opportunities for communities that would otherwise be unavailable to them.

There will be prizes up for grabs for NDIS participants, carers and a raffle for the public to win an iPad or PS5.

To add fuel to the fun, dodgem cars and racing simulators will also be available.

PSS are looking at a turn-out figure of 700 on the day from 11.30am to 2.30pm including MP’s, councillors from the Greater Dandenong Council, executives and other organisation representatives.

PSS was awarded the Community Impact Award 2022 in the South East Business Awards after only two years in operation.

To register for the event and prizes visit https://supercars-superhumans.com.au/