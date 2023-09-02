Bees for biodiversity

Join us for an engaging workshop where we delve into the captivating world of bees, share practical tips on creating bee-friendly gardens and discuss important considerations for those interested in beekeeping. Presenter, Helen from ‘Friends with honey,’ is a passionate beekeeper and member of the Victorian Apiarists Association.

– Saturday 9 September, 12pm-1:30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/bees-biodiversity

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next dinner will feature guest speaker Maree Lee on “Making Quilts”. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the Club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 5 September, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Line Dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group! Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. Dances can be adapted for anyone who chooses to sit down.

– first & third Thursday of month, 10.30am-11.30am (next date: Thurs 7 September) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Until Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 9 September) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 9 September, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Afghan Bazaar Cultural Tour

Experience Afghan culture and food through a two-hour guided walking tour of a wide variety of traders in Dandenong’s Afghan Bazaar Precinct. Concludes with a delicious meal in a local Afghan restaurant.

– Saturday 9 September, 6pm-8pm; $50 per person. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/afghan-bazaar-cultural-tour

Bring Your Bills Day

South East Community Links is providing assistance and advice on electricity, gas, and water bills, tenancy rights, financial & consumer rights, Ombudsman services, Centrelink, fines and much more. Enjoy a free BBQ lunch and a chance to win exciting giveaways. Supported by City of Greater Dandenong, Victorian State Government, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, South East Water, Energy and Water Ombudsman, Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, Peninsula Community Legal Centre.

– Wednesday 13 September, 11am-3pm at South East Community Links, 186 Foster Street East, Dandenong.

Learn from a Local Employer

Online session for jobseekers to meet local employers in Manufacturing and Engineering. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and have a conversation in a workshop style session.

– Wednesday 13 September, 6pm-7pm. Free event. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Monthly meeting, in which we present a 30-year service certificate and bar to volunteer Betty Keen. All welcome.

– Friday 15 September from 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam.

Tree planting

Bring your family along to plant some indigenous seedlings at Somerfield Reserve. Fee lunch provided. Make sure to bring your own water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty.

– Saturday 16 September, 10am-1pm at Westwood Boulevard, Keysborough. Enter the reserve via Eastbury Street (opposite the corner of Fernleaf Avenue). Free event.

Family Fiesta Fun

Tham Gia (Join In!) School Holiday events for children and their families living with a disability. Live music by The Mexican Music Man, Pinata games, sack races, egg & spoon relays, art & craft, chill out space, snacks & drinks. Organised by not-for-profit disability service provider Extended Families Australia.

– Saturday 16 September, 2.30pm-4.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $10 per family. Details: Samantha Potter, 0406 229 071 or samantha@extendedfamilies.org.au

Doveton Show

Doveton Show brings all the fun of the Royal Melbourne Show into the suburbs for a fraction of the cost. With a gold coin donation entry, you can find a range of thrill and family rides, market and food stalls, show bags, free stage and farm entertainment, kid’s activities and community stalls.

– Sunday 17 September, 10am-4pm at Myuna Farm, Doveton. Gold coin donation entry

Magical Getaway Foundation Market

Handmade Crafts, Cakes, Plants, Produce, Fashion, Jewellery, Trash and Treasure and much more. All stall fees go to fully funded first ever getaways/holidays to vulnerable Australian children and their families.

– Third Sunday of every second month (next on 17 September) 10am-3pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North. Entry by gold coin donation. Details: Rosemary Teed, 0419372629 or rosemaryteed@magicalgetawayfoundation.org

Little Day Out

The headline event of Greater Dandenong’s Children’s Festival with the theme of ‘Up In The Air’. Enjoy amusements, cultural performances, food trucks and entertainment for all, including birds of prey, butterfly adventures, animal farm, bungee tramps and chair-o-plane.

– Sunday 17 September, 11am-4pm at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Virtual heatwave

Heatwaves affect more Australians than any other natural disaster. Hear from guest speakers from the Department of Health, Ambulance Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council about the impacts of heatwaves. Then participate in a virtual heatwave exercise with key stakeholders live on stage, so we can learn from each other.

– Tuesday 19 September 2023, 9am-2pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/emergency-management-exercise

Manga workshop

Join Youth and Family Services for a Manga Drawing Workshop for Beginners these Spring School Holidays. Create your own character as you learn the basics of Manga drawing with talented artist Kenny Chan. For young people aged 12-25 years.

– Monday 18 September, 2.30pm – 3.30pm at Springvale Library – The Studio, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings: youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/youth/events/manga-drawing

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

Entries are open for all ages, from children & adults. Artists can enter up to four 2-D pieces of any medium. Entries close Friday 29 September, 4pm. Enter via www.npccartshow.org

– Details: 9547 5801 or email events@nobleparkcc.org.au

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 Public Tours to Places of Worship on 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-1$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking.

Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies & retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801