The headline event of Greater Dandenong’s Children’s Festival with the theme of ‘Up In The Air’. Enjoy amusements, cultural performances, food trucks and entertainment for all, including birds of prey, butterfly adventures, animal farm, bungee tramps and chair-o-plane.

– Sunday 17 September, 11am-4pm at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Bring Your Bills Day

South East Community Links is providing assistance and advice on electricity, gas, and water bills, tenancy rights, financial and consumer rights, Ombudsman services, Centrelink, fines and much more. Enjoy a free barbecue lunch and a chance to win exciting giveaways. Supported by City of Greater Dandenong, Victorian State Government, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, South East Water, Energy and Water Ombudsman, Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, Peninsula Community Legal Centre.

– Wednesday 13 September, 11am-3pm at South East Community Links, 186 Foster Street East, Dandenong.

Learn from a Local Employer

Online session for jobseekers to meet local employers in Manufacturing and Engineering. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and have a conversation in a workshop style session.

– Wednesday 13 September, 6pm-7pm. Free event. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

Creative Writing Group

Welcome to an organic and supportive group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share prompts, short stories, ideas and do a couple of writing activities together. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 14 September, 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Monthly meeting, in which we present a 30-year service certificate and bar to volunteer Betty Keen. All welcome.

– Friday 15 September from 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam.

Tree planting

Bring your family along to plant some indigenous seedlings at Somerfield Reserve. Fee lunch provided. Make sure to bring your own water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty.

– Saturday 16 September, 10am-1pm at Westwood Boulevard, Keysborough. Enter the reserve via Eastbury Street (opposite the corner of Fernleaf Avenue). Free event.

Family Fiesta Fun

Tham Gia (Join In!) School Holiday events for children and their families living with a disability. Live music by The Mexican Music Man, Pinata games, sack races, egg and spoon relays, art and craft, chill out space, snacks and drinks. Organised by not-for-profit disability service provider Extended Families Australia.

– Saturday 16 September, 2.30pm-4.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $10 per family. Details: Samantha Potter, 0406 229 071 or samantha@extendedfamilies.org.au

Doveton Show

Doveton Show brings all the fun of the Royal Melbourne Show into the suburbs for a fraction of the cost. With a gold coin donation entry, you can find a range of thrill and family rides, market and food stalls, show bags, free stage and farm entertainment, kid’s activities and community stalls.

– Sunday 17 September, 10am-4pm at Myuna Farm, Doveton. Gold coin donation entry

Magical Getaway Foundation Market

Handmade Crafts, Cakes, Plants, Produce, Fashion, Jewellery, Trash and Treasure and much more. All stall fees go to fully funded first ever getaways/holidays to vulnerable Australian children and their families.

– Third Sunday of every second month (next on 17 September) 10am-3pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North. Entry by gold coin donation. Details: Rosemary Teed, 0419372629 or rosemaryteed@magicalgetawayfoundation.org

Manga workshop

Join Youth and Family Services for a Manga Drawing Workshop for Beginners these Spring School Holidays. Create your own character as you learn the basics of Manga drawing with talented artist Kenny Chan. For young people aged 12-25 years.

– Monday 18 September, 2.30pm – 3.30pm at Springvale Library – The Studio, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings: youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/youth/events/manga-drawing

Deckchair movies

Outdoor cinema screenings of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (PG), Studio Ghibli’s ‘Ponyo’ (G), ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (PG) as part of the 2023 Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival. Bring a picnic, a blanket, or use one of our deckchairs and enjoy this free, family-friendly movie.

– Monday 18 September, 6pm-8pm (Puss in Boots), Wednesday 20 September, 6pm-8pm (Ponyo) and Friday 22 September, 6pm-8pm (Minions) at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Virtual heatwave

Heatwaves affect more Australians than any other natural disaster. Hear from guest speakers from the Department of Health, Ambulance Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council about the impacts of heatwaves. Then participate in a virtual heatwave exercise with key stakeholders live on stage, so we can learn from each other.

– Tuesday 19 September 2023, 9am-2pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/emergency-management-exercise

Hub birthday

Springvale Community Hub is turning three. Join us for a morning of performances, circus workshops and butterflies on the hub’s lawn. For ages 4-8 years old. Part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival.

– Tuesday 19 September, 10am-12pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Meet the wildlife

Get hands-on experience with a variety of native lizards, snakes, frogs, turtles, sugar gliders and giant insects. This event is suitable for ages 5-12 years. Presented by Lizard Wizard. Part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival. Library membership is required to register.

– Wednesday 20 September 2023, 2:30pm -3:30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Register at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/wildlife-presentation-school-holiday-program

Youth Links Hub Open Day

Join us for a day packed with free fun at the launch of the new Youth Links Hub, a welcoming and safe space for the amazing young people in our community. The day features exciting sports activities, yummy food, beautiful art, Henna tattoos, dancing, live music, inspiring presentations from young people and a special guest.

– Friday 22 September 2023, 10am to 2pm at Youth Links Hub, Shops 2-4, 49 Douglas Street, Noble Park. Register at eventbrite.com/e/youth-links-hub-open-day-tickets-710038312707?aff=oddtdtcreator