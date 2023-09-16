Looking Back

100 years ago

20 September 1923

Wireless Broadcasted

Mr D C Cameron B.Sc, of the Associated Radio Company of Australia Limited, will be in Dandenong on business connected with the Wireless Broadcasting operations of the company. Plans are now well in hand for the broadcasting from Melbourne of wireless concerts, orchestral and dance music, and all kinds of entertainments. Children’s bed-time stories, market and weather reports, sporting results and news, and many other subjects of interest. The company is interested in securing an active agent for the handling of its wireless telephones and other business. Those interested should see Mr Cameron with a view to be amongst the first in the district to have their homes installed with Radio receiving sets and so be brought in touch with this most wonderful invention. Mr Cameron will be glad to meet local businessmen and discuss with them the question of broadcasting as it affects this district. He may be seen at the Royal Hotel on Friday 21st.

50 years ago

20 September 1973

Canberra Calling by Max Oldmeadow MHR

One of the major issues on which the 1972 election was fought was that of an Australian Health Insurance program and the need for greatly improved health facilities in our community. Realising the urgency of these matters, the new Government acted quickly. In December 1972 the Minister of Social Security Mr Hayden appointed an expert advisory body giving them the task of devising a program whereby health insurance was available to the whole population. In May 1973 the Health Insurance Planning Committee brought down its report. The program will be financed from three sources. You will pay a levy of 1.35 per cent; per year on your taxable income. The Government will give a grant, and thirdly money will come from workers compensation and motor vehicle third party insurers.

20 years ago

15 September 2003

Screw Cap or Cork

Cork versus screw cap – it’s a debate that has pitched winemakers and connoisseurs into heated discussion. As younger drinkers hit the bottle, with vintage wines being pushed aside, the screw-cap is making a resurgence in the marketplace. However, Tony Telfer managing director of Dandenong South cork makers Amorim Cork Australia says the screw cap is just a “short-lived thing”. “The cork is well entrenched and is seen as part of the package. Cork complements the wine. It gives wine a sense of romance and ceremony. Cork is still the closure people would like to see on the wine.“

5 years ago

17 September 2018

Highway at a crawl

Drivers dread the 5 km/h crawl afternoon peak time on Princes Highway Dandenong South. It’s that long, wide straight heading east, broken up with set after set of traffic lights. The stop– start hits at the South Gippsland Highway turnoff. It doesn’t relent for several kilometres up to a bottle neck at the South Gippsland Freeway overpass. Reema Davis commutes between her Berwick home and Braeside office. The afternoon congestion extends her 40-minute trip to 80 minutes.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society