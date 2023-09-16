World music

The Australian Chinese Music Band presents a multicultural event of music, dance and singing. Features Chinese musical instruments like er hu (two-string fiddle), mandolin, yang qing (dulcimer) and bamboo flutes to present Chinese and Aussie songs. Also a pub singer with a few English songs, dancers from the Philippines, Indonesia and China with beautiful and colourful dances.

– Saturday 23 September, 1.30pm-5pm at The Castle hall, 61 Princes Highway Dandenong. Free event.

Virtual heatwave

Heatwaves affect more Australians than any other natural disaster. Hear from guest speakers from the Department of Health, Ambulance Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council about the impacts of heatwaves. Then participate in a virtual heatwave exercise with key stakeholders live on stage, so we can learn from each other.

– Tuesday 19 September 2023, 9am-2pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/emergency-management-exercise

Hub birthday

Springvale Community Hub is turning three. Join us for a morning of performances, circus workshops and butterflies on the hub’s lawn. For ages 4-8 years old. Part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival.

– Tuesday 19 September, 10am-12pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Meet the wildlife

Get hands-on experience with a variety of native lizards, snakes, frogs, turtles, sugar gliders and giant insects. This event is suitable for ages 5-12 years. Presented by Lizard Wizard. Part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival. Library membership is required to register.

– Wednesday 20 September 2023, 2:30pm -3:30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Register at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/wildlife-presentation-school-holiday-program

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 24 November) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Junior Sports

Come-and-Try intro to the Springers Junior Sports Programs in basketball, netball, soccer and tennis. For ages 5-12 years. Part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival.

– Wednesday 20 September, 3.30pm-5pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Free event, bookings required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/junior-sports-program

Youth Links Hub Open Day

Join us for a day packed with free fun at the launch of the new Youth Links Hub, a welcoming and safe space for the amazing young people in our community. The day features exciting sports activities, yummy food, beautiful art, Henna tattoos, dancing, live music, inspiring presentations from young people and a special guest.

– Friday 22 September 2023, 10am to 2pm at Youth Links Hub, Shops 2-4, 49 Douglas Street, Noble Park. Register at eventbrite.com/e/youth-links-hub-open-day-tickets-710038312707?aff=oddtdtcreator

Multicultural Peace Village

A vibrant celebration of diversity, culture, and peace. Includes enlightening roundtable discussions with experts in international law, the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), and human rights. Outdoors, 12 diverse communities will offer stories, traditions, international cuisine, arts, crafts, and performances. Hosted by HWPL Victoria in collaboration with the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG).

– Saturday, 23 September, 10.30am-11.30am (roundtable) and 12pm-3pm (outdoors event) at Harmony Square, Dandenong.

Planting the Park

Volunteers are planting seeds to expand the Urban Shade Forest in Springvalley Reserve. Also a hands-on biodiversity workshop, where you will learn about native pollinators and build your own Blue-banded bee hotel to take home. BYO reusable water bottle, gardening gloves if you have them and wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty. A partnership of Conservation Volunteers Australia and City of Greater Dandenong.

– Saturday 23 September 2023, 10:30am-2:30pm at Sringvalley Reserve, Clarke Road, Springvale South. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/planting-park-biodiversity-month

Planetary Gestures

Opening preview of the Planetary Gestures art exhibition curated by Tess Maunder. Explores ideas surrounding ecological systems, ancient knowledge, celestial blueprints and tidal movements across the land, sea and sky known as Australasia, part of the wider Asia­-Pacific and the ‘Great Ocean’. Refreshments provided.

– Saturday 23 September, 2pm-4pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, bookings essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/planetary-gestures-opening-preview

YouthFest 2023

Celebrate Victorian Youth Week at this all-abilities youth festival featuring basketball, soccer, table tennis, henna, art workshops, FReeZA Youth Stage, skateboarding workshops and interactive games. For young people aged 12-25 years.

– Thursday 28 September, 11am-2pm at Noble Park Skate Park and surrounding areas, Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Mad Science

Make a bag mysteriously self-inflate, launch a chemical rocket, erupt a flurry of snow and explore the magic of dry ice. Suitable for ages 5-12 years. Presented by Mad About Science. This event is part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival.

– Thursday 28 September 2023, 2:30pm-3:30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Garden birthday

First birthday celebration at Maralinga Community Garden. See the changes over the past 12 months. Raffle prizes, kids activities, vegies and plants for sale,

– Sunday 8 October, 10am-12pm at Chandler Road Reserve, 327 Chandler Road Keysborough.

Wellsprings dinner

Annual fundraising dinner for Wellsprings for Women. Door prizes, raffles, silent auction and special guest Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

– Friday 3 November, 6.30pm-10.30pm at Killester College, Kennedy Hall, 433 Springvale Road Springvale; $100 pp (including food and drinks). Book by 13 October at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-annual-fundraising-dinner