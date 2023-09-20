Shining a light on Sikh history

The City of Casey is proud to host Bush Diwan, a contemporary art exhibition acknowledging diverse stories of Sikh migration and community formation in Australia.

Curated by Amrit Gill and Reina Takeuchi, and developed by 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, the exhibition centres on the story of Siva Singh, an early 20th century regional Victorian resident, Sikh community leader and civil rights campaigner.

Using media ranging from screen, stills, sound, performance, sculpture, and textiles, the exhibition shines a light on Sikh history in Australia by exploring identity and the foundations of community.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM, notes the importance of providing arts and cultural opportunities that reflect the stories held within Casey’s community.

“As one of the most culturally diverse municipalities in Victoria, council is committed to providing a wide range of arts and cultural experiences that bring our community together,” said Ms Duff.

“Bush Diwan is a unique exhibition that allows us to appreciate different forms of cultural expression, foster cultural awareness and build community connection.”

With the exhibition showcasing new stories of migration, curator Reina Takeuchi explains: “Bush Diwan doesn’t simply recount Siva Singh’s migration journey; instead, it weaves together multiple narratives centered on reconciliation and community building. It serves as a window into the wealth of untold Asian Australian migration stories – providing us a valuable opportunity to delve deeper into pivotal moments in Australia’s history of migration.”

The exhibition will be held at Bunjil Place Gallery from 16 September to 12 November 2023. Across September and October, a series of talks and workshops will also be held to explore the exhibition’s themes and ideas further.

Contributing artists include Manisha Anjali, Anindita Banerjee, Amardeep Shergill, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, Perun Bonser, and Monisha Chippada.

For more information on the exhibition and related public programs, visit Bunjil Place’s website at bunjilplace.com.au/events/bush-diwan