Vintage steam train rides whistled into Dandenong and Cranbourne stations on Saturday 23 September.

The steam locomotive A2 986 hauling the famous Red Rattler Tait train hadn’t been seen on the Cranbourne line for more than 20 years, according to operator Steamrail Victoria.

Passengers were taken on a leisurely 45-minute return run between the two stations.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS