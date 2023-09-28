Peace in our plaza

Diverse stories and traditions were shared at a Multicultural Peace Village in Dandenong on Saturday 23 September.

Aptly staged in Harmony Square, the event aimed to create a “positive” and “refreshing” message of unity, cultural exchange and global peace.

The event was hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Victoria, with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG.

HWPL chair Man Hee Lee said its ultimate goal was “achieving peace”.

“Whether it’s within families, schools, or any other organisation, peace is a vital need.

“Not a single person has rejected the idea of peace. Therefore, I firmly believe that peace will be attained.”

The village included roundtable discussions from experts in international law, human rights and the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War.

Outdoor stalls featured 12 diverse communities including from the Philippines, Chin State in Myanmar, Oromia, South Sudanese and Indian.

There were also traditional arts, crafts and performances, in which to spread cultural awareness.