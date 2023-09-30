Patience in insecure times

by Didi Sudesh Sethi of Brahma Kumaris Centre for Spiritual Learning

Sudesh Didi is the European Director of the Brahma Kumaris and was visiting the Brahma Kumaris Centre for Spiritual Learning last week.

Everyone has hope and want things for the better, however what is lacking is patience and security.

According to 2022 World Health Organization reports, about 264 million individuals worldwide have anxiety disorder. (3.6%).

So whilst there is hope why is the anxiety so high and becoming higher by the day?

Insecurity has surpassed Hope and the power to have patience has dropped.

Challenges in life are increasing.

As we learn more about the ways of life, the brain’s capacity to retain, contain and maintain a sane balance is declining.

Everyone is looking for love, respect and acceptance externally.

We are aware of the challenges but without exploring and accepting the reasons behind them solutions cannot be found.

The mind gets pulled in many different directions and there is a “tug of war” as the games of inferiority or superiority continue.

Internal insecurities are externalised and added to the already chaotic external environment.

The compounding effect of this returns to trouble and haunt us, internally and the cycle continues leading to anxiety and many other mental health disorders.

Relationships from childhood are no longer built on a canopy of protection and no one can be blamed for this as we are all part of a world which is trying to balance financial, emotional and psychological needs.

This leads to fear of the unknown; fear of loss and fear of failing.

We seek a quick fix rather than taking time to reflect which requires patience.

The solution to this is training the inner self, and awakening the spirit to rekindle self-respect, love, empathy and kindness.

Being kind and respectful to the self (internal change) will lead to gratitude and appreciation for all (external change).

The ripple effect of this will be a happy heart and where there is happiness the sadness of insecurity and failure will not survive.

This then allows hope to be rekindled.

It is important that kindness and gratitude are cultivated in children and that as adults we continue to nurture what is natural within the spirit – Love, Peace, Purity and Happiness.

Enquiries about the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network: executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662