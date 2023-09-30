Scrabble Seniors Come and Try

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invite seniors to Come and Try a game of Scrabble every Tuesday throughout October. Each week we attempt to complete two games of approximately one hour each, against a different opponent each time. Games are supplied, and a few dictionaries are available for use.

– Tuesdays (next on 3 October), 2pm-4pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium (Meeting Room), Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Bookings essential: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119

Mahjong Seniors Come and Try

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invites seniors to Come and Try a game of Mahjong every Tuesday throughout October. Players and newcomers are very welcome. We have the playing sets. Just come along to learn/play.

– Tuesdays (next on 3 October), 11.30am-1.30pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium (Meeting Room), Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Bookings essential: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next guest speaker is VIEW Club national councillor Rosemary Coleman. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 3 October 7pm for dinner at the Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

GO Soccer Mums

This free 8-week introductory football program is being offered for women. Come down and have fun, meet new people, and learn basic football skills in a social and fun environment. It’s not just for mums – but for all women, from all walks of life. Delivered by Monash Health, Reclink, City of Greater Dandenong and Football Victoria.

– Wednesdays (4 October-22 November) 10.30am-11.30am at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event, registrations required. Details: HealthPromotion@monashhealth.org.

U3A Cycling

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invite seniors to Come and Try this Cycling session on the first two weeks of October. Cycle along the many paths following the Dandenong Creek and paths that link to it. The paths are mostly flat, sealed and off road. (some paths may be gravel and quiet side streets are often used). Visitors will need to be able to ride an average 15kph over a 30km ride. Note Ebike riders welcome. BYO spare tube, pump and tools for punctures. Please wear highly visible clothing.

– Wednesdays (4 and 11 October), 8.30am-noon (including coffee break) at Dandenong Park, Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, bookings essential. Details: Marge, 0410 304 308.

Seniors gentle walking

For Seniors month in October, Dandenong U3A are offering visitors to a Come and Try session for their Gentle Walking group. Suitable for different levels of walkers. Please wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes, bring a full water bottle and some change for your coffee at Noble Park RSL.

– Wednesdays (4, 11, 18 and 25 October) 8.45am-11am at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park (meet at new soccer pavilion). Free event, bookings essential. Bookings: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119.

Bruno Groning doco

The Phenomenon Bruno Groning is a documentary film looking back at spiritual healer Bruno Groning and events in 1949. Organised by Bruno Groning Circle of Friends, Circle of Spriritual Aid to Life Inc.

– Saturday 7 October, 10am-4pm (including two intermissions) at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North. Free admission, donations welcome. Details: bruno-groening-film.org or 0404 837 311.

One Billion Stars Against Violence

The stars made in this workshop will be used as part of a display in Harmony Square display windows, growing over the month of November and showcased on Tuesday 21 November as part of the White Ribbon Walk Against Family Violence.

– Friday 6 October, 5.30pm-6.30pm (Dandenong Library) and Monday 16 October, 5.30pm-6.30pm (Springvale Library). Free event.

Garden birthday

First birthday celebration at Maralinga Community Garden. See the changes over the past 12 months. Raffle prizes, kids activities, vegies and plants for sale,

– Sunday 8 October, 10am-12pm at Chandler Road Reserve, 327 Chandler Road Keysborough.

Consume: With Curator Tess Maunder

Join us for the first event in a regular series where we share a meal and explore the exhibition at Walker Street Gallery. Join Tess Maunder, curator of Planetary Gestures, at Walker Street Gallery for lunch a from a local Dandenong restaurant and a conversation about the exhibition, the ideas and the works.

– Sunday 8 October, 12.30pm-2pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; $5 per person (includes lunch). Registrations essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/consume-curator-tess-maunder

Greater Dandenong Multicultural Communities for the Voice

Join us for an open conversation and an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the upcoming referendum. The event will begin with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony in Harmony Square and followed by a panel discussion at the Dandenong Civic Centre. This event is being delivered in partnership with City of Greater Dandenong, Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria and Bunurong Land Council.

– Sunday 8 October, 12:30pm-3pm at Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale Street Dandenong. Free event.

Pop-Up Blood Donor Centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives this month? The Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong.

– Monday 9 October to Friday 13 October at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Registrations required. Details: www.lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 Public Tours to Places of Worship on 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking.

Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Unity in Diversity Festival

Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre brings a free, family friendly festival to celebrate its 30 year anniversary and showcase our multicultural communities here in Melbourne’s South East. Includes live music and performances, sports demonstrations, art and craft activities, face painting and henna, popcorn and Afghan tea cart, free Halal BBQ lunch, cultural food demonstrations, and access to information and services.

– Sunday 22 October 10am-3pm at SMRC, 39 Clow Street Dandenong.

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month (next on 31 October) 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046

Wellsprings dinner

Annual fundraising dinner for Wellsprings for Women. Door prizes, raffles, silent auction and special guest Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

– Friday 3 November, 6.30pm-10.30pm at Killester College, Kennedy Hall, 433 Springvale Road Springvale; $100 pp (including food and drinks). Book by 13 October at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-annual-fundraising-dinner

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 24 November) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Planetary Gestures

Art exhibition curated by Tess Maunder. Explores ideas surrounding ecological systems, ancient knowledge, celestial blueprints and tidal movements across the land, sea and sky known as Australasia, part of the wider Asia­-Pacific and the ‘Great Ocean’.

– Open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12pm-4pm (until 3 November) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801