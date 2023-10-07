Moggy magic at Howl-oween

Spooky pups and witch cats are gearing up a ‘Howl-oween’ fundraiser at Australian Animal Protection Society.

The creepy theme is part of the Keysborough shelter’s annual drive Snores for Paws.

This year, AAPS staff and volunteers will sleep out with the shelter animals, hoping to raise $10,000 towards a laser therapy machine for its vet clinic.

“A laser therapy machine will improve healing times for AAPS’ medical patients housed at the shelter,” AAPS chief executive Megan Secull said.

“This would enable us to rehome animals sooner, reducing an animal’s length of stay and AAPS’ housing costs, and ultimately enabling AAPS to assist even more animals in need.”

Snores for Paws is on Saturday 28 October. Details: aaps.org.au